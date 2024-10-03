PM call with Prime Minister Jugnauth of the Republic of Mauritius: 3 October 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, this morning.

The leaders began by welcoming the political agreement achieved today between the UK and Mauritius on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago after two years of negotiations.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of reaching this deal to protect the continued operation of the UK/US military base on Diego Garcia.

He underscored his steadfast duty to national and global security which underpinned the political agreement reached today.

They looked forward to speaking again.