PM call with Prime Minister Jetten of the Netherlands: 5 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten yesterday.

He congratulated him on his appointment, and both leaders agreed they were looking forward to working together closely.

They condemned Iran’s reckless ongoing attacks in the Middle East and agreed that European partners must continue to coordinate closely to provide defensive support to allies in the region.

The Prime Minister set out he was focused on sending additional military capabilities to the region in the coming days and would continue to respond to requests for support from regional partners.

They agreed to stay in close contact.