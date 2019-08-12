PM call with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand: 12 August 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister received a call of congratulation from the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

The leaders discussed their shared commitment to an ambitious free trade agreement between the UK and New Zealand at the earliest opportunity.

Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Ardern also discussed other issues of shared importance, including climate change and maintaining momentum in tackling terrorist use of the internet.

Prime Minister Johnson also updated Prime Minister Ardern on developments in the UK’s exit from the European Union. He confirmed that we want to leave the EU with a deal but we are committed to leaving on 31 October whatever the circumstances.