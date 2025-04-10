PM call with Prime Minister Ishiba of Japan: 10 April 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba this morning.

On trade, the leaders agreed that a trade war does not benefit anyone, and that now is the time for a cool, calm and pragmatic approach.

They agreed on the importance of likeminded partners such as the UK and Japan to work closely together to lower trade barriers. Through trading blocs such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and working bilaterally, there are many options to accelerate growth.

The Prime Minister wished Prime Minister Ishiba success for the launch of the Osaka Expo next week, and they discussed the UK pavilion focussed on innovation, which underpins the UK-Japan bilateral relationship.

On defence and security, the leaders discussed deeper cooperation, welcoming the progress of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and reaffirmed their commitment to deliver the next generation of fighter jets.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Ishiba for Japan’s support for the Coalition of the Willing in support for Ukraine.

They agreed to keep in close touch.