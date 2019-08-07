Press release
PM call with Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan: 7 August 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a call from Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan.
A Downing Street Spokesperson said:
The Prime Minister received a call from Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan today to congratulate him on his new role.
The leaders discussed the serious situation in Kashmir and agreed on the importance of maintaining dialogue.
And they underlined their continued commitment to the bilateral relationship between the UK and Pakistan.
Published 7 August 2019