PM call with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: 16 February 2022

The leaders discussed the deeply concerning situation on the border of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Kishida for his offer to divert Japanese energy supplies to Europe.

Both agreed that the international community needed to stand united against an invasion of an independent country, and said they would not tolerate Russia’s aggression.

An invasion would shake the foundations of international order, and have severe consequences, they agreed.

Both leaders pledged to work together to tackle the threats of today and tomorrow, through close defence technology collaboration and their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

On trade, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Kishida for his support for the UK’s accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc, and said the UK looked forward to further strengthening trade ties with Japan in the near future.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.