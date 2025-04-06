PM call with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 6 April 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney this evening.

They discussed their commitment to working together to maintain global economic stability in the wake of the announcement from the United States this week. An all-out trade war is in no-one’s interest, they agreed.

Both agreed on the importance of free and open trade between like-minded nations, and the Prime Minister stated that trading blocs such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will be important in this new global era.

Prime Minister Carney thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership on Ukraine and reaffirmed his commitment to Canada playing a role in the Coalition of the Willing.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister said he was looking forward to travelling to Canada for the G7 Summit in June.

They agreed to stay in close contact.