PM call with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 29 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney this afternoon.

He started by setting out his announcement this afternoon that the UK is on a path to recognise the State of Palestine before UNGA in September unless Israel significantly changes course. He said that this would be part of a process that ultimately results in peace and security for those in the region, and set out the details of the pathway to peace, working with other key allies.

The Prime Minister was clear that the UK remains unwavering in its call for Hamas to release all hostages, that it must disarm, and that it can play no role in the governance of a future Palestinian state. He said that the UK’s action was driven by alleviating the situation on the ground and bringing an end to the appalling suffering and starvation taking place.

They agreed that aid must urgently be delivered into Gaza in significant volumes, and committed to work together on practical solutions to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation unfolding.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.