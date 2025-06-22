Press release

PM call with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 22 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney this evening. 

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
22 June 2025

They discussed the grave situation in the Middle East and last night’s action by the United States to tackle the severe threat posed by Iran’s nuclear programme.

Both reiterated their support for a diplomatic solution and agreed that Iran must come back to the negotiating table with the United States as soon as possible.

They looked forward to continuing their discussions at NATO this week.

