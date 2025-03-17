PM meeting with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 17 March 2025

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney this evening at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister began by saying he was delighted to host Prime Minister Carney at No10 at this early opportunity and underlined that the UK and Canada are the closest of sovereign allies and friends.

The leaders agreed that the UK-Canadian partnership is based on shared history and values, membership of the Commonwealth and a shared King and they both looked forward to strengthening ties.

Prime Minister Carney praised the Prime Minister’s leadership on Ukraine, and they discussed the Coalition of the Willing call on Saturday, which Prime Minister Carney said he was honoured to attend as his first international engagement in his role.

They agreed that all must work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to see a just and lasting peace. Both underscored the importance of global security, and the Prime Minister discussed his announcement to increase defence spending to 2.5% by 2027.

The Prime Minister welcomed Canada’s leadership on shared international priorities through their G7 Presidency and looked forward to working together on delivering growth for people in the UK and Canada ahead of the Leader’s Summit later this year.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.