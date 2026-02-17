PM call with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 16 February 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney today [16 February].

The Prime Minister began by sharing his condolences following the horrific shooting in British Columbia last Tuesday. He stressed that such violence has no place in any society and said that the UK stands in solidarity with the people of Canada during this deeply painful time.

The Prime Minister then shared reflections on the Munich Security Conference, including the announcement of the deployment of the Carrier Strike Group to the North Atlantic and High North this year, led by HMS Prince of Wales – operating alongside Canada, the US and other NATO allies – in a powerful show of our commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.

In the context of the UK and Canada’s deep security and defence relationship, they agreed on the importance of a more European NATO and the need to step up on defence spending.

They looked forward to speaking soon.