PM call with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 12 May 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, this evening.

The Prime Minister began by congratulating Prime Minister Carney on his fantastic election win.

The leaders reflected on the opportunities to deepen the friendship between the two countries, including through economic cooperation and technology ties to deliver for working people in both the UK and Canada.

Discussing the Coalition of the Willing call in Kyiv on Saturday, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Carney for joining, and leaders underlined the need to increase pressure on President Putin to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister said he was looking forward to travelling to Canada for the G7 Summit next month, which would be another important moment to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.