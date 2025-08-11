Press release

PM call with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 11 August 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney this afternoon.

They discussed their unwavering support for Ukraine and ongoing work to stop the killing and end Russia’s war of aggression. Both leaders underscored that Ukraine’s future must be one of freedom, sovereignty, and self-determination.

They welcomed continued international efforts, led by President Trump, to bring peace and agreed that this must be built with Ukraine - not imposed upon it.

Both leaders agreed they would continue to work closely with President Trump and President Zelenskyy over the coming days.

They agreed to stay in touch.

