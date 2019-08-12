PM call with Prime Minister António Costa of Portugal: 12 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister António Costa of Portugal this afternoon.

Prime Minister Johnson spoke about how Portugal is one of the UK’s oldest allies and both leaders agreed that they have a strong relationship to build on, including cooperation on defence, science and innovation.

On Brexit, Prime Minister Johnson set out that whilst we want to leave with a deal, it will require compromise from the EU to change the Withdrawal Agreement, which has been rejected by Parliament three times. He said that he will energetically pursue a deal, but any deal must abolish the backstop. Prime Minister Johnson also explained that the UK will continue to fully prepare to leave the EU on 31 October, whatever the circumstances.

Prime Minister Johnson also acknowledged the valuable contribution of Portuguese nationals who live in the UK and stressed that their rights will be protected after Brexit. He welcomed Portugal’s commitment to do the same for UK nationals living there.