PM call with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia: 8 March 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese this morning.

The Prime Minister began by expressing his support for all Australians affected by the Cyclone and paid tribute to the strength of the partnership between the two countries.

He welcomed Prime Minister Albanese’s commitment to consider contributing to a Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine and looked forward to the Chiefs of Defence meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the UK’s commitment to the AUKUS programme.

The leaders agreed to stay in touch.