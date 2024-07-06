PM call with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia: 6 July 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, this morning
The Prime Minister thanked the Australian leader for kind words of congratulations on his election victory.
Looking ahead to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa later this year, the leaders discussed key challenges facing the region, including strategic competition and climate change.
He added that he hoped to build on the already strong AUKUS partnership between the UK, Australia and the US.
The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.