PM call with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia: 4 May 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, this morning.

The Prime Minister began by congratulating the Australian leader on his historic election win yesterday.

Australia and the UK has a strong and enduring friendship, and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Albanese in the years to come, including through increased trade and economic security for working people in both countries.

Discussing defence and security, including our shared support for Ukraine, the leaders also agreed to increase ambition on our joint submarine programme, AUKUS. The Prime Minister said he would ask his AUKUS Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, to travel to Australia in the coming weeks to discuss the programme further.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.