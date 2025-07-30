PM call with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia: 30 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese this morning to discuss the situation in Gaza.

The Prime Minister began by setting out the UK’s framework for peace and reiterated his focus on ensuring that recognition was not a gesture, but a driver for real change that ensured a viable two-state solution.

The Prime Minister updated on the UK’s involvement in Jordanian air drops to ensure aid reached the most vulnerable in Gaza as soon as possible and reiterated the need for large convoys of aid trucks to reach Gaza at pace.

The leaders agreed on the importance of using the international momentum to secure a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the acceleration of aid, as well as ensuring Hamas did not play a role in a future state.

The leaders also discussed AUKUS – the UK, US and Australian programme to build the next generation of attack submarines – and welcomed the progress being made by all partners on the programme.

Both looked forward to speaking again soon.