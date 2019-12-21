Press release
PM call with Prime Minister Abiy: 21 December 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia.
The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia, who congratulated him on the result of the general election.
He also thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s continued development assistance to Ethiopia.
The Prime Minister said that Ethiopia is an important partner for the UK, and the leaders agreed to work together to strengthen our economic partnership and cooperation on regional security.