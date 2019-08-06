PM call with Prime Minister Abe of Japan: 2 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan.

The leaders noted the close relationship between our countries, and agreed to continue to build on this, in particular in the area of security cooperation.

They both underlined their commitment to free trade and to pursuing an ambitious trade deal, building on the EU-Japan EPA. The Prime Minister was clear on the importance of Japanese investment in the UK, and the need to ensure a smooth transition for businesses through the UK’s exit from the EU, whatever the circumstances.

They also discussed North Korea and agreed on the importance of continuing to enforce UN sanctions.

And they looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 Summit in Biarritz.