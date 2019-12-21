PM call with Prime Minister Abe: 21 December 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan who congratulated him on his success in the general election and expressed his condolences to the victims of the London Bridge attack.

The leaders agreed to continue to strengthen the alliance between our countries, including on security and defence, and by working together to pursue an ambitious trade agreement that builds on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement.

They also discussed the importance of our continued cooperation on global issues, including climate change, and looked ahead to the COP26 summit that the UK is hosting in Glasgow next year.