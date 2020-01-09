PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 9 January 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine this afternoon.

He offered his condolences to the President for the loss of the Ukraine International Airlines plane and for all those who were on board.

President Zelenskyy updated the Prime Minister on Ukrainian efforts to establish the facts and the Prime Minister offered UK support.

The Prime Minister said that there needed to be a full, credible and transparent investigation into what happened.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s continued commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and the leaders agreed to continue working together to strengthen the bilateral relationship between our two countries.