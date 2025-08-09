PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 9 August 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine this morning.

They looked ahead to the meeting of National Security Advisers from Europe, Ukraine and the United States taking place today, hosted by the UK Foreign Secretary and US Vice President.

They agreed this would be a vital forum to discuss progress towards securing a just and lasting peace.

Both leaders welcomed President Trump’s desire to bring this barbaric war to an end and agreed that we must keep up the pressure on Putin to end his illegal war.

The Prime Minister ended the call by reiterating his unwavering support for Ukraine and its people.