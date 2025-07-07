PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 7 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by sharing his condolences following the atrocious Russian attacks in recent days.

Looking ahead to the Coalition of the Willing meeting later this week, the leaders agreed to update on the significant progress being made by military planners.

The recent Russian attacks reinforced the need for Ukraine’s friends and allies to focus both on ensuring Ukraine had the support it needed to defend itself, while also planning for a post-ceasefire future, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also discussed next steps to accelerate work on the agreement reached between the UK and Ukraine to share battlefield technology and step up defence industrial cooperation.

Both looked forward to speaking again on Thursday.