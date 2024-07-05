PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 5 July 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by setting out that it was important to him to reiterate the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine on his first day in office.

He added that the change of government in the UK would make no difference to the UK’s support for Ukraine, and that the UK would continue supplying the defensive support Ukraine needed in the face of Russian aggression.

The leaders discussed the upcoming NATO and European Political Community Summits this summer, and the Prime Minister said he hoped to meet in person soon.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.