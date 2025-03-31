PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 31 March 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this evening.

The leaders reflected on their visit to Paris last week and agreed there was real momentum to support Ukraine’s security for the long term.

A meeting of the British, French and Ukrainian military leadership in the coming days would drive forward the next stage of detailed planning, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also discussed the third anniversary of the liberation of Bucha today. The Prime Minister reflected on his visit to the city in 2023 and paid tribute to the courage and strength of the residents and their loved ones that he met.

Their stories of suffering were a painful reminder of Russia’s barbarity over the past three years, he added.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.