PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 3 January 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this morning.

The leaders welcomed the US’ continued push for a just and lasting peace, and agreed it was clear no party wanted that more than Ukraine.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who continued to suffer as Russia bombarded cities with missiles and drones, and systematically destroyed critical national infrastructure to plunge families and the elderly into the cold and dark.

The Prime Minister welcomed National Security Advisor level discussions in Kyiv today, and looked forward to leaders progressing that work in Paris on Tuesday.

They discussed the ongoing work to ensure a multi-national force could deploy to Ukraine in the days following a ceasefire.

The Prime Minister welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov as the head of the Office of the President in Ukraine, and said his team looked forward to working closely with him.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.