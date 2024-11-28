PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 28 November 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.

The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine. The leaders discussed the egregious Russian missile strike in the early hours of this morning, which had deprived more than a million people of heat, light and electricity.

Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector was depraved, the Prime Minister said.

Both leaders underlined the importance of putting Ukraine in the best possible position ahead of another challenging winter of conflict.

The leaders also discussed Ukraine’s long-term future, and how investment in the country’s security today would support Europe’s broader security for generations to come.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.