PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 27 January 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister began by expressing his support for the President and the people of Ukraine following the latest Russian missile and drone attacks. They discussed the desperate situations many families face, including no heating or electricity, during freezing winter temperatures.

The President reflected on visits by UK ministers to Ukraine in recent weeks, which underscore the unwavering UK support as Ukraine faces the 4th year anniversary since Russia’s full-scale invasion. The President welcomed the UK’s announcement of £20 million in support for energy infrastructure earlier this month, which will strengthen Ukraine’s energy security amid escalating and indiscriminate Russian attacks on its critical infrastructure.

The leaders discussed the progress made during recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Prime Minister said that Ukraine has already shown its commitment to peace and that Russia must end the continued bloodshed. The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to work closely with international partners to support Ukraine’s security.

The Prime Minister then updated President Zelenskyy on his upcoming visit to China and Japan.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.