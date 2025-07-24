PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 24 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today.

The President began by thanking the Prime Minister for the UK’s continued support for Ukraine, including the sanctions announced earlier this week targeting Russia’s energy revenues, which play a vital part in stopping Putin’s war machine. They agreed international partners must continue to ramp up the pressure on Russia.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine, and the leaders agreed on the importance of the role of independent anti-corruption institutions at the heart of Ukraine’s democracy.

Both leaders underscored that Putin must come to the negotiation table and agree an unconditional ceasefire to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

They agreed to keep in touch.