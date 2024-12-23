PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 23 December 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.

The Prime Minister began by updating on his recent discussions with international counterparts, including at the meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in Estonia.

JEF members were united in their determination to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into 2025, the Prime Minister said.

At the summit, the group underscored the importance of matching their words with concrete action, including through further sanctions on the Shadow Fleet, the acceleration of lethal aid, and support for the Ukrainian defence industrial base, the Prime Minister added.

President Zelenskyy reflected on the situation on the frontline in Ukraine and the need to ensure Ukraine could degrade Russian forces for the long haul.

What happens in Ukraine in the coming weeks and months matters to Europe and NATO, and it was vital President Putin’s ambitions fail in Ukraine, the leaders agreed.

The leaders discussed Operation Interflex, the UK led training mission for Ukrainian recruits, and agreed on the importance of refining its offer to further bolster Ukraine’s ability on the battlefield.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.