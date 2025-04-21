Press release

PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 21 April 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

21 April 2025

The Prime Minister reiterated his iron-clad support for Ukraine. He said that the UK supports Ukraine’s calls for Russia to commit to a full ceasefire and that now is the time for Putin to show he is serious about ending his brutal war.

They discussed the latest developments on the Coalition of the Willing, and looked forward to further progress towards a just and lasting peace.

