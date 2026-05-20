PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 20 May 2026

The Prime Minister spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine this evening.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine and set out our ongoing commitment to do everything possible to debilitate and degrade Putin’s war machine.

He outlined how the UK was ramping up measures to crack down on Russia’s economy including through the new package of sanctions announced yesterday, and that as a result of the UK’s actions to date, there will be less Russian oil on the market, with Russia weaker as a result.

The leaders reiterated the need to keep up this pressure on Russia and welcomed the strength of the UK-Ukraine relationship. The Prime Minister paid tribute to the people of Ukraine for their enduring courage in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.