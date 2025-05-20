PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 20 May 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this evening.

The leaders began by reflecting on their meeting in Tirana, Albania, on Friday before discussing the UK’s latest package of sanctions on Russian military, energy and financial sectors announced today.

It was vital to keep the pressure on Russia while they continued their illegal invasion of Ukraine, the leaders agreed.

Looking ahead to further peace talks, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Ukraine and said he was steadfast in his commitment to helping Ukraine secure a just and lasting peace.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.