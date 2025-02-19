PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 19 February 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together.
The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time as the UK did during World War II.
The Prime Minister reiterated his support for the US-led efforts to get a lasting peace in Ukraine that deterred Russia from any future aggression.