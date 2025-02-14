PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 14 February

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this morning.

The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s concrete support for Ukraine, for as long as it’s needed.

He was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine.

Ukraine needed strong security guarantees, further lethal aid and a sovereign future, and it could count on the UK to step up, he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to NATO, as agreed by Allies at the Washington Summit last year.

Discussing the upcoming third anniversary of Ukraine’s courageous defence of its sovereignty in the face of Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion, the leaders agreed that it would be an important moment to demonstrate international unity and support for Ukraine.

The leaders also reflected on the Prime Minister’s visit to Kyiv last month, and the President updated on his plans at Munich Security Conference.

They agreed to stay in close contact.