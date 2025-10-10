PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 10 October 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by sharing his heartfelt condolences to those impacted by the barbaric Russian attacks overnight.

The leaders discussed how Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure in the lead up to winter further emphasised that Putin was not serious about peace. It was vital Ukraine received the military equipment it needed to defend itself from Russia’s continued aggression, the Prime Minister said.

Reflecting on his discussions with the leaders of France and Germany this morning, the Prime Minister said all three countries were united in wanting to drive progress towards using the full value of the immobilised Russian sovereign assets to end the war and ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Further sanctions in the coming days and weeks would also add to the pressure on Russia, the leaders agreed.

Both looked forward to speaking again soon.