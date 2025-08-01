PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 1 August 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by sharing his condolences for the deadly attack on Kyiv in recent days. It was a bitter reminder of the human cost of the awful conflict perpetrated by Russia, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister then updated on President Trump’s visit to the UK, and both leaders welcomed the President’s new deadline on Russia to stop their stalling tactics and make meaningful progress on a peace deal.

It was clear Russia was the only barrier to peace, the leaders agreed.

Turning to the landmark agreement to share battlefield technology and scale up the production of drones that the Prime Minister and President agreed in June, the Prime Minister updated on the strong progress being made at rapid pace. The Prime Minister also welcomed the passing of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bill earlier this week.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.