PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 1 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon.

The leaders began by discussing the situation on the battlefield and the Prime Minister commended the courage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister said he was pleased the UK had been able to announce further air defence commitments to defend Ukraine’s cities from Russia’s barbaric attacks.

It was vital pressure on Putin was ramped up to force Russia to seriously engage in peace talks, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders discussed President Zelenskyy’s recent travel to the Gulf, and the Prime Minister welcomed his reflections on how partners, including Ukraine, could support stability in the region to ensure the free flow of trade.

Both looked forward to speaking again soon.