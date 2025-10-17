PM call with President Zelenskyy and European leaders: 17 October 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, European leaders and the NATO Secretary General this evening following President Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House today.

The leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression. A just and lasting peace for Ukraine was the only way to stop the killing for good, they agreed.

Further discussions about how they could support Ukraine in the lead up to, and following, a ceasefire would continue this week, including in a Coalition of the Willing call on Friday, the leaders agreed.

Following the call with world leaders this evening, the Prime Minister then spoke to President Zelenskyy bilaterally to underscore the United Kingdom’s resolute support for Ukraine.

Russia’s stalling tactics ahead of peace talks had shown Ukraine was the serious party of peace, the Prime Minister told the President.

The UK would continue to step up its support and would ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position going into the winter through ongoing humanitarian, financial and military support, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.