PM call with President Zelenskyy: 25 November 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this morning, ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by sharing his condolences with President Zelenskyy on the appalling Russian attacks overnight, paying tribute to the Ukrainian people who showed such courage and resilience in the face daily hardship and bloodshed from Putin’s ongoing onslaught.

Reflecting on the talks in Geneva and the diplomatic discussions that have followed, the leaders agreed on the importance of securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The Prime Minister said Ukraine could rely on the UK’s support as discussions continued.

Looking ahead to this afternoon’s Coalition of the Willing call, the leaders discussed the international unity that has been shown in support for Ukraine and underlined the importance of the continued work by coalition partners in preparation for the deployment of the multinational force following the cessation of hostilities.

The Prime Minister and President looked forward to speaking again soon.