PM call with President Zelenskyy: 22 July 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this afternoon.

He stressed the UK’s ongoing determination to support the Ukrainian people and said that resolve will not waver, no matter who becomes the next UK Prime Minister. President Zelenskyy thanked the PM for his staunch support for Ukraine, and for his kind words in his last address to parliament.

The Prime Minister outlined the recent steps the UK has taken to bolster Ukraine’s resistance, including training thousands of Ukrainian troops in the UK. The UK is working to expand this training effort, including through the involvement of international partners. President Zelenskyy said the military support being provided by the UK and others is making a real difference in the conflict.

The Prime Minister welcomed today’s announcement of UN-brokered deal to get grain out of Ukraine via the Black Sea and end Russia’s blockade. Both the Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy stressed the need for the deal to be implemented in full by all parties.

The leaders discussed their ongoing concern about the treatment of prisoners being held by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine, including those of British nationality. The Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy for his government’s efforts to date to secure detainees’ freedom.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the role President Zelenskyy has played and must continue to play in upholding a fair and proper judicial system in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy talked about the ongoing discussions about the hosting of Eurovision next year. The Prime Minister stressed that wherever Eurovision is held it must be an event which celebrates and honours the country and people of Ukraine.