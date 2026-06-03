PM call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 3 June 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine this afternoon.

The thoughts of the entire country were with Ukraine following the appalling strikes earlier this week, the Prime Minister said.

Turning to updates on negotiations, the Prime Minister said the UK stood four-square behind Ukraine and would work in lockstep alongside President Zelenskyy and international partners to secure a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people.

The leaders also discussed the latest tranche of sanctions introduced by the UK against Russia and welcomed the ramping up of pressure on the Kremlin.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.