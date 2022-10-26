PM call with President Ursula von der Leyen: 26 October 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this evening.

The leaders stressed the importance they both place on the relationship between the UK and EU, and on working together as friends and allies.

The Prime Minister pointed to the united response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, particularly on the implementation of unprecedented sanctions, as an example of the value of UK-EU cooperation.

The Prime Minister and President von der Leyen agreed that the UK and EU have much in common, not least the challenges we are facing in areas like the economy and climate change. They resolved to work closely together to tackle those challenges.

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister restated his preference for exploring a negotiated solution to the current issues.

The Prime Minister and President von der Leyen looked forward to meeting in person soon.