PM call with President Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: 28 February 2025

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this afternoon.

The Prime Minister reflected on his recent visit to the US and the importance of working with international partners to uphold European security.

Discussing the war in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary to deter Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister went on to set out his aims for the Leaders’ Summit he is convening in London on Sunday and said he was looking forward to Türkiye’s Foreign Minister participating in these talks.

The leaders agreed to stay in touch.