PM call with President Trump of the United States: 9 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump from Qatar this evening.

The Prime Minister set out his discussions with Gulf leaders and military planners in the region on the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the UK’s efforts to convene partners to agree a viable plan.

They agreed that now there is a ceasefire in place and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding a resolution.

The leaders discussed the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible. They agreed to speak again soon.