PM call with President Trump of the United States: 8 March 2026
The Prime Minister spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon.
The leaders began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East and the military cooperation between the UK and US through the use of RAF bases in support of the collective self-defence of partners in the region.
The Prime Minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six US soldiers.
They looked forward to speaking again soon.