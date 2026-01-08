PM call with President Trump of the United States: 8 Jan 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon.
The leaders discussed Euro-Atlantic security and agreed on the need to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia in the High North.
European Allies had stepped up in recent months to defend Euro-Atlantic interests, but more could be done to protect the area, the Prime Minister said.
The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.