Press release

PM call with President Trump of the United States: 5 February 2026

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump today.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
5 February 2026

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump today.

On Ukraine, the leaders discussed the ongoing peace negotiations. The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern about Putin’s continued barbaric attacks on innocent civilians, particularly in freezing temperatures.

They also agreed on the importance of the deal to secure the joint UK–US base on Diego Garcia, which remains vital to shared security interests. The UK and US will continue to work closely on the implementation of the deal, they agreed.

Updates to this page

Published 5 February 2026