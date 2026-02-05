PM call with President Trump of the United States: 5 February 2026
The Prime Minister spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump today.
On Ukraine, the leaders discussed the ongoing peace negotiations. The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern about Putin’s continued barbaric attacks on innocent civilians, particularly in freezing temperatures.
They also agreed on the importance of the deal to secure the joint UK–US base on Diego Garcia, which remains vital to shared security interests. The UK and US will continue to work closely on the implementation of the deal, they agreed.