PM call with President Trump of the United States: 30 March 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this evening.

The President opened by wishing His Majesty the King best wishes and good health.

They discussed the productive negotiations between their respective teams on a UK-US economic prosperity deal, agreeing that these will continue at pace this week.

Discussing Ukraine, the Prime Minister updated the President on the productive discussions at the meeting of the Coalition of Willing in Paris this week. The leaders agreed on the need to keep up the collective pressure on Putin.

They agreed to stay in touch in the coming days.